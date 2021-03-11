Teacher, 3 pupils among 6 booked over 15-year-old Ropar girl's suicide

Tribune News Service

Ropar, May 27

A day after a 15-year-old girl died by suicide, the local police booked six persons, including three of her classmates and a schoolteacher, last evening.

The deceased was allegedly pulled up by the teacher following a complaint that she had misused the picture of another student on her social media account.

A student of Government Smart School at Ghanauli had complained to class teacher Sukhvir Kaur that one of the fellow students had used her picture in her social media profile. Two other girls seconded this before the teacher. The teacher later informed the parents of the girl on May 24. After returning home, the girl allegedly consumed poison and was taken to a hospital, where she died a day later.

Ropar Sadar SHO Vijay Kumar said the mother of the deceased had lodged a complaint that her daughter ended her life after she was harassed by some students and pulled up by the schoolteacher. A case under Sections 305 and 24 of the IPC had been registered against six persons, including three students and a teacher, he said.