Sangrur: Teacher booked for rape

Sangrur: The police have registered booked a government teacher for allegedly raping a minor female student based on a complaint lodged by her. The victim said the suspect took her to a field on October 28 and raped her. “We are conducting raids to arrest him,” said Sub-Inspector Jaswinder Kaur. TNS
Man held for extortion
Muktsar: The police on Friday arrested Ratan Singh of Chak Duhewala village for demanding Rs 7 lakh from Sadhu Ram of Narang Colony. The suspect, who was posing as an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had earlier worked as an accountant for the complainant. TNS
Pak grants 910 visas for jatha
Amritsar: The Pakistan authorities have granted 910 visas to the SGPC-sponsored Sikh jatha that will travel to the country to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Sri Nankana Sahib. As many as 586 visas were denied. TNS
Conference on wound mgmt
Bathinda: The 24th National Conference of Indian Society of Wound Management- WOUNDCON 2022 will be held from November 5-7 at AIIMS, Bathinda. Prof VK Shukla, Vice Chancellor, BHU Varanasi will be the guest of honour for the conference.
