Teacher hurt as 2-wheeler slips into burning stubble

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, October 11

Following smoke spreading from stubble burning, a schoolteacher had a narrow escape when she reportedly fell into a field along the road and sustained burn injuries.

The incident took place near Habibke village this afternoon when the teacher was coming back from the school on her two-wheeler. The injured teacher has been identified as Neetu, working at Government Primary School at Habibke village.

Sudhir Kumar, Principal, said after the school, the teacher was going back to her home when the incident took place. “The smoke engulfed the road emanating from the fields. She lost the balance of the vehicle due to low visibility and fell into a burning field, due to which she got injured,” said Sudhir.

She was rushed to a private hospital in the city where her condition is reportedly stable.

Chief Agriculture Officer Jagir Singh said he was not aware of the incident.

