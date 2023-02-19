Teacher-student ratio dismal in Amritsar villages along IB

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, February 18

Amarjit Kaur (17) of Tanana village in the district, just 2-km away from the International Border (IB), secured 92 per cent marks in Class X. She is pursuing non-medical with physics, chemistry and mathematics (PCM) to carve out a bright future for herself.

Her struggle to be taught by expert teachers has remained only a dream due to the shortage of teachers. Finding a government school with science teachers has been an onerous task for her. Same is the story for most of the students in Choggawan block-2, an education block comprising 79 schools, close to the IB.

No non-med teachers Bhindi Saidan senior secondary school has three lecturers against nine sanctioned posts

Eight posts of master cadre teacher are lying vacant

All three posts of non-medical teacher are vacant. The staff manage to teach PCM by making arrangements

She is one among the 1,030 students studying in Government Senior Secondary School, Bhindi Saidan village, about 10 km from her native village. A couple of government schools fall near her village but she chose the school over others due to availability of teachers.

The school has three lecturers against the nine sanctioned posts. Similarly, eight posts of master cadre teacher are lying vacant. All three posts of non-medical teacher are vacant. Amarjit chose to join the school as its staff manage to teach the PCM by making arrangements.

Class X student Baj Singh, who resides just 200 metres away from the IB, is dreaming of becoming a banker and pursuing commerce.

The same is the situation with Government Primary School, Bhindi Saidan village. It has 20 computers and 10 projectors for its 1,160 students but to teach and operate these, it has only four ETT contractual teachers. A contractual teacher is paid a monthly salary of Rs 6,000. Similar situation prevails at Government Elementary Schools Nain, Burj, Ghoga, Gulgarh, Van Vasu and other villages.

Situated nearly 400 metres away from the IB, Government Elementary School at Burj Kalan village has only one contractual teacher for 131 students. There are 79 schools, including 58 primary and 21 upper primary, in the Choggawan block-II.

Most of the schools here grapple with a dismal teacher-student ratio.