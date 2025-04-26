DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Teacher thrashed over land dispute in Lehra

Teacher thrashed over land dispute in Lehra

A government schoolteacher, Nirbhey Singh of Khai village in Lehra, was thrashed mercilessly over a land dispute today. Nirbhey, who suffered fractures in his left arm and both legs, was first admitted to a hospital in Lehra, but later doctors...
article_Author
Sushil Goyal
Sangrur, Updated At : 12:49 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Nirbhey Singh undergoing treatment at the Sunam Civil Hospital.
Advertisement

A government schoolteacher, Nirbhey Singh of Khai village in Lehra, was thrashed mercilessly over a land dispute today.

Nirbhey, who suffered fractures in his left arm and both legs, was first admitted to a hospital in Lehra, but later doctors referred him to the Sunam Civil Hospital.

The accused have been identified as Sarpanch Gurjit Singh Fauzi of Lehal Kalan, Sarpanch Billa of Chural Khurd village, Laddi of Sekhuvas, Pappan of Ladal village and 6 unknown persons.

Advertisement

In his complaint, Nirbhey said he was heading towards Government High School at Rampura Jawaharwala village on a car, when two vehicles blocked his way. He said 10 to 12 persons attacked him with iron rods and threatened to bury him at Khai village, where he was supporting poor families in a land dispute case.

Bhupinder Singh Longowal, convener of the Kirti Kisan Union (Youth Wing), said Nirbhey was attacked as he had come out in the support of poor families of Khai village against land mafia. He said the accused, including two sarpanches, should be nabbed at the earliest.

Advertisement

The accused have been booked under Sections 109, 126 (2), 117 (2), 115 (2), 324 (4), 351 (2), 191 (3) and 190 of the BNS.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper