Teacher thrashed over land dispute in Lehra

A government schoolteacher, Nirbhey Singh of Khai village in Lehra, was thrashed mercilessly over a land dispute today.

Nirbhey, who suffered fractures in his left arm and both legs, was first admitted to a hospital in Lehra, but later doctors referred him to the Sunam Civil Hospital.

The accused have been identified as Sarpanch Gurjit Singh Fauzi of Lehal Kalan, Sarpanch Billa of Chural Khurd village, Laddi of Sekhuvas, Pappan of Ladal village and 6 unknown persons.

In his complaint, Nirbhey said he was heading towards Government High School at Rampura Jawaharwala village on a car, when two vehicles blocked his way. He said 10 to 12 persons attacked him with iron rods and threatened to bury him at Khai village, where he was supporting poor families in a land dispute case.

Bhupinder Singh Longowal, convener of the Kirti Kisan Union (Youth Wing), said Nirbhey was attacked as he had come out in the support of poor families of Khai village against land mafia. He said the accused, including two sarpanches, should be nabbed at the earliest.

The accused have been booked under Sections 109, 126 (2), 117 (2), 115 (2), 324 (4), 351 (2), 191 (3) and 190 of the BNS.