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Home / Punjab / Teachers at the heart of holistic value-based education in schools

Teachers at the heart of holistic value-based education in schools

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:58 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Dr Gurmeet Kaur, Director, RRMK Arya Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Pathankot, writes on teachers being the biggest asset to school for value-based education
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Education is not merely about acquiring knowledge and skills; it also seeks to develop moral, social, emotional and ethical qualities in students. At a time when children are exposed to diverse influences through family, society, media and technology, the role of teachers in promoting value-based education has become increasingly important.

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Teachers as role models

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Teachers serve as guides, mentors, facilitators and role models, helping students develop responsible behaviour, moral reasoning, social skills and respect for others. Their personal conduct, classroom behaviour and interaction with students can have a lasting influence on the development of a child’s character.

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The primary objective of value education is to develop a balanced and responsible personality. Qualities such as honesty, fairness, kindness, responsibility, respect for others, independent decision-making, social skills and responsible citizenship should become an integral part of classroom learning. Teachers are central to nurturing these qualities.

Schools, therefore, have an important responsibility to create an environment where students can observe, understand and practise desirable values. Since children often learn through observation and imitation, teachers should demonstrate honesty, punctuality, fairness, respect and responsibility through their own conduct.

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Creating a value based classroom

Teachers should also help students understand their problems and make appropriate decisions. Classroom discussions, debates, role-playing, group activities and problem-solving exercises can encourage students to examine different values and perspectives. Such activities allow them to understand the consequences of their choices and develop the ability to deal with ethical dilemmas.

Positive reinforcement is another effective way of encouraging desirable behaviour. Appreciation and recognition can boost students’ confidence and motivate them to practise positive values. Teachers can also guide students dealing with peer pressure, interpersonal conflicts and emotional difficulties, helping them develop self-respect, confidence and peaceful ways of resolving disagreements.

Learning values through practice

Several classroom methods can strengthen value education. Role-playing enables students to experience different perspectives, while simulations provide learning through realistic situations. Problem-solving activities help them examine moral dilemmas and their possible consequences. Discussions based on stories, pictures and real-life situations can strengthen moral reasoning. Biographies of inspiring personalities can help students identify qualities worthy of emulation.

Moral reasoning enables students to analyse ethical choices, while values clarification encourages them to examine their own beliefs and make responsible decisions. These approaches can make value education more meaningful by moving it beyond theoretical instruction and connecting it with everyday experiences.

Beyond books and classrooms

The modern teacher is not merely an instructor but also a facilitator, mentor, counsellor, guide and role model. By combining academic instruction with opportunities for ethical reflection and responsible action, teachers can help prepare students not only for professional success but also for responsible participation in society.

In a society where material success is often given excessive importance, teachers have an even greater responsibility to preserve and promote human values. Ultimately, education achieves its larger purpose when it produces individuals who are knowledgeable and skilled, but also compassionate, responsible, ethical and socially conscious.

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