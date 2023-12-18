Teachers being sent to Singapore even as Punjab's training institutes in doldrums

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, December 17

While the government is going gaga over sending teachers to Singapore for training, its own training institutes are facing neglect.

Training Course in 7 centres discontinued In seven of the 22 DIETs, elementary teacher training course has been discontinued due to lack of staff

Just 25 per cent posts have regular staff while 13 per cent posts have temporary staff

There are just 15 principals, 22 lecturers against 132 sanctioned posts while just 13 non-teaching posts have been filled against more than 40 sanctioned posts

Similarly, most of the posts of Class IV employees are vacant

As much as 75 per cent posts in the government-run District Institutes of Education Training (DIETs) are lying vacant. The situation is such that out of the total sanctioned 132 posts of lecturer, 110 are lying vacant.

The government has sent four batches of around 140 principals of government schools for training at the Principals Academy in Singapore. The government is also planning to send two more batches in the coming days.

As per a survey of 22 DIETs across the state carried out by the Democratic Teachers’ Front, Punjab, in seven of the 22 DIETs, elementary teacher training course has been shut due to lack of staff.

Apart from that just 25 per cent posts are filled with regular staff and 13 per cent posts are filled with temporary staff. In the 22 institutes, there are just 15 principals, 22 lecturers against 132 sanctioned posts and just 13 non-teaching posts are filled against over 40 sanctioned posts.

Similarly, most of the posts of fourth class employees are vacant.

According to the norms, in the beginning, each DIET had a strength of 14 lecturers along with a principal, seven non-teaching employees and four posts of class four employee. However, during the previous Congress rule, the norms were tweaked and each institute’s strength was reduced to only six lecturers, one principal and two non-teaching staff.

Apart from that instead of appointing lecturers, around 20 school teachers were deployed for the training to teachers as an ad hoc arrangement. It was a direct violation of the guidelines of the National Council for Teacher Education.

As per the survey, in 2018, buildings of DIETs in Mohali, Barnala, Pathankot, Tarn Taran and Fazilka were completed but the deployment of the required staff was not done. As a result, these could not start admission. Similarly, ETT courses in DIETs in SBS Nagar and Moga have been discontinued. Due to this, the aspiring teachers have to join private colleges and pay a hefty fee.

“Not just training, these institutes have mandate to carry out research on education but no activity has been done in the field of research,” said state president of DTF Vikram Dev Singh and general secretary Mukesh Kumar.

The DTF said instead of sending teachers to Singapore for training, the government must pay heed to its own teacher training institutes. “The government should work on the improvement of basic education infrastructure so that the 19,000 government schools in Punjab can be able to get good trained teachers,” said Vikradev Singh.