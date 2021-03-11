Teachers demand transparent transfer policy

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 27

Demanding transparency in the transfer policy related to teachers serving in border areas of the state, the 2,392 Master Cadre Union leaders said there was disappointment among members over being ignored by the successive governments. “Some teachers have to travel more than 200 km from their native places,” said the union leaders.

Yudhjit Singh, chief of the union said, “The higher officials had sought suggestions regarding the transfer policy, but our union was kept out of it. If the state government is serious about teachers serving in border areas, then it should have invited us as well.”