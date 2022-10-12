Teachers' enmity hits students in Lambi

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, October 11

Nearly 136 students enrolled in the Government Primary School, Gobind Nagar, at Sarawan Bodla village in Lambi Assembly segment here have not been attending classes for a week due to the alleged personal enmity between the head teacher and a teacher. Parents of some students blocked the school entrance today to lodge a protest against the head teacher.

The protesters claimed that teacher Surinder Singh, his wife, who is also posted in this school, and an education volunteer were successfully managing the school affairs earlier. “Students of not just Sarawan Bodla village and some neighbouring villages, but those from Malout town too are enrolled here. However, the Education Department recently sent Parminder Kaur as the school head teacher. Both Parminder and Surinder have worked here together in the past and have personal enmity. Their complaints had even reached the district education office and both were sent to some other school. However, recently, Surinder was sent back to this school and Parminder, too, came back a few days ago. Their dispute is now affecting students. We want Surinder Singh here, Parminder Kaur should be sent to some other school,” said a protesting parent.

Gurjeet Singh, sarpanch, Sarawan Bodla village, said, “We had tried to broker peace between Parminder and Surinder but our efforts could not bring the desired results. Now, some parents have lodged a protest and the District Education Officer (DEO) is trying her level best to sort out the issue.”

Prabhjot Kaur, DEO (Primary), Muktsar, said, “The head teacher and a teacher have a personal dispute. Our aim is to make the school functional. Earlier too, these two teachers were sent to different schools. However, now they have again come back to the same school and the situation has worsened. We are trying to resolve the issue at the earliest.”

She added, “I have personally appealed to the parents to send their children to the school, while ensuring them that the enmity of teachers would not affect the studies, but they are not listening.”

