Teachers' front opposes guest faculty

Chandigarh, August 30

Reacting to the Cabinet’s latest decision of recruiting guest faculty in government senior secondary schools, the Democratic Teachers’ Front on Tuesday said the move was just a way to block the regular recruitment of lecturers in government schools.

In a statement, state president of the front Vikramdev Singh and general secretary Mukesh Kumar said the Punjab Cabinet’s decision was a conspiracy to block permanent recruitment. The leaders said the AAP government’s postponement of the lecturer recruitment exam several times already showed that it was part of the plan to scuttle regular recruitment.

The DTF leaders said the move would be strongly opposed by the organisation. He demanded that the recruitment process of lecturers started earlier should be completed and instead of visiting faculty, unemployed teachers should be given a chance to be recruited by issuing advertisements.