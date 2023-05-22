Teachers get 2nd chance to seek transfer within district

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday announced one more special chance for transfer within district to teachers.

Many teachers have brought the matter to the notice of the Minister that due to mismatch of the data regarding transfer, they were deprived of getting transfer.

However, many other teachers raised the demand to get transfer on the stations vacated during the first round of transfers. They demanded that they should be given one more chance to get transfer within district so that they would be able to get the posting on nearby stations. The department has decided to extend one more chance to the teachers whose data had not been matched properly.

The school head/DDO will verify it before May 22.