Teachers get 2nd chance to seek transfer within district

Chandigarh, May 21
Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday announced one more special chance for transfer within district to teachers.
Many teachers have brought the matter to the notice of the Minister that due to mismatch of the data regarding transfer, they were deprived of getting transfer.
However, many other teachers raised the demand to get transfer on the stations vacated during the first round of transfers. They demanded that they should be given one more chance to get transfer within district so that they would be able to get the posting on nearby stations. The department has decided to extend one more chance to the teachers whose data had not been matched properly.
The school head/DDO will verify it before May 22.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session
Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...
SBI: No slip or ID proof to exchange Rs 2K notes
Other banks may follow suit