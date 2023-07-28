Teachers hail Punjab Government decision on PM-SHRI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 27

The teachers’ unions today welcomed the Punjab Government’s willingness to stay out of the centrally sponsored PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme.

Members of various unions had called it saffronisation of education. The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) said they had been demanding that the decision to implement the PM SHRI scheme in the government schools should be reversed.

The unions said under the PM SHRI scheme, all parameters of the National Education Policy-2020 and implementation of the curriculum as per the Centre was its main condition.