Teachers made to spend for inaugural works, says DTF

As the AAP government has “failed” to release funds under the “Sikhya Kranti” drive, schoolteachers are being forced to shell out money from their own pockets for the installation of inaugural plaques and organise mass gatherings to inaugurate the upgraded infrastructure, the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) alleged on Wednesday.

The front said teachers in 5,000 schools had been forced to fund the campaign. The government had earmarked Rs 20 crore for inaugural works in 12,000 government schools under the drive, which started on April 7 and would continue till May 31.

DTF president Vikramdev Singh said despite promising to release the funds, the government had failed to do so. He said each school head had spent Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 on the works and the events, which was thrice the amount promised by the government.