DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Teachers made to spend for inaugural works, says DTF

Teachers made to spend for inaugural works, says DTF

As the AAP government has “failed” to release funds under the “Sikhya Kranti” drive, schoolteachers are being forced to shell out money from their own pockets for the installation of inaugural plaques and organise mass gatherings to inaugurate the upgraded...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:54 AM May 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

As the AAP government has “failed” to release funds under the “Sikhya Kranti” drive, schoolteachers are being forced to shell out money from their own pockets for the installation of inaugural plaques and organise mass gatherings to inaugurate the upgraded infrastructure, the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) alleged on Wednesday.

The front said teachers in 5,000 schools had been forced to fund the campaign. The government had earmarked Rs 20 crore for inaugural works in 12,000 government schools under the drive, which started on April 7 and would continue till May 31.

DTF president Vikramdev Singh said despite promising to release the funds, the government had failed to do so. He said each school head had spent Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 on the works and the events, which was thrice the amount promised by the government.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper