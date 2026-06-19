Teachers on election duty face transfer freeze; DTF blames 'misreading' of EC orders

Hundreds of Punjab government school teachers awaiting transfers are in for a shock.

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The Punjab Education Department, in instructions issued to District Education Officers (DEOs), has stated that the transfers of teachers who are on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duty have been put on hold.

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The affected teachers have alleged that the Education Department has misread the orders of the Election Commission, which prohibit only the transfers of officers directly involved in the conduct of elections, such as DEOs, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs).

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Objecting to the orders, Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) president Vikram Dev said many teachers have been awaiting transfers for genuine family, health and administrative reasons, but their legitimate rights are being denied through these instructions. He said the orders have affected the transfers of teachers, computer faculty and non-teaching staff engaged in election duties, which have been put on hold during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026.

DTF State General Secretary Mahinder Kauriawali said, “Teachers are already overburdened with non-academic tasks. Apart from teaching, they are burdened with various surveys, censuses and election duties, which is affecting the education system. By imposing a blanket ban on transfers, the authorities are subjecting teachers to further mental harassment.”

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The DTF leaders clarified that if any teacher is performing duties as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) or Sector Supervisor, his or her duty can continue at the new place of posting, or alternative arrangements can be made whenever required.

“Using the pretext of election duties to impose a complete ban on transfers is in no way justifiable,” they asserted.