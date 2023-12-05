Teachers resent double shift in schools

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, December 4

To overcome the limitations of infrastructure and human resource, the overcrowded government schools will continue to run in double shift in the state.

As per the existing system, the first shift in summer primary schools and upper primary schools functions from 7 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 12.30 pm to 5.30 pm

In winter, the timings are 7.30 am to 12.15 pm and 12.30 pm to 5.15 pm in the second shift. The system has been introduced to overcome the limitations of infrastructure and human resource

School Education Director General Vinay Bublani said the department was trying to find out a solution for the schools which had students more than what their infrastructure could accomodate

In May last year, the government had decided to introduce double shift in 86 schools. Instead of opening new schools in the vicinity of existing schools or expanding their infrastructure, the state government opted an escapist route by introducing double shift at the schools.

Apart from this, primary and high schools functioning from the same premises will also be considered for the double shift only after a mutual agreement of the respective heads. Though one-and-a half year have passed since the government started double shift schools, nothing has been done to find a permanent solution.

Not only the odd timings, but the students studying in the double shift schools are also at receiving end as they get an opportunity to study an hour less as compare to the normal schools.

The situation is such that in Civil Lines Schools, Patiala, the strength is around 5,000, which is now being managed in double shift. Teachers’ unions have already flayed this move and said it is a proven fact that morning time is the best for studies. “It is nothing but escapism from responsibility. Instead of finding short-term solutions and going gaga about schools of eminence, the government should have opened new schools and done fresh recruitment,” said Vikramdev Singh, president of the Democratic Teachers Front, Punjab.