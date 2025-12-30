Teachers sent on poll duty while studies take a hit in Punjab schools

Government teachers' unions have strongly criticised the state government's decision to assign election duties to teachers, saying it is affecting students' studies. Vikram Dev, President of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), stated that around 20,000 teachers are permanently engaged as Booth Level Officers (BLOs), staying out of schools for 25-30 days annually.

Currently, teachers are away from schools for extended periods due to special intensive revision. About 80,000 teachers were absent from schools for five days, while 50-100 teachers per district were assigned administrative duties, staying out for 15 days to a month. In Ferozepur, 200 teachers, and in Ludhiana, 86 teachers received notices and threats of action during elections.

Dev highlighted that this year, 8-10 days of teachers and students from each school were involved in preparations for foundation stone-laying ceremonies. He alleged that for the first time, thousands of teachers across Punjab were pulled out of schools for training by School Management Committees and engaged in non-academic work.