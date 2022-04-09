Teachers to gherao Mann's house

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 8

Members of the Computer Teachers’ Union today said if their long-standing demands, including benefits of regular services, implementation of 6th Pay Commission recommendations and CSR rules are not fulfilled by the state government, they will gherao residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on April 17.

Jonny Singla, general secretary, Computer Teachers’ Union, said, “Successive governments have been stalling their demands. We have submitted a memorandum to the Education Minister, Finance Minister and Chief Minister. There are more than 7,000 computer teachers in government schools, but we are not receiving benefits of regular employees.”

“The government must implement the 6th Pay Commission proposals. Our services were regularised in 2011, but no benefit has been given to us,” he said. —