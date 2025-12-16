Teachers to protest outside DC offices today

At least 15 teacher unions in Punjab will protest outside offices of deputy commissioners across the state on Tuesday over the tragic death of a couple — both government teachers — in an accident a day ago in Moga.

The accident took place on Sunday morning when Jaskaran Singh Bhullar (47) and his wife Kamaljit Kaur (46) were traveling in a car to Sangatpura village.

Kamaljit Kaur had been assigned election duty for the zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls. Her husband was taking her to the place of the posting.

Near Madi Mustafa village, the car plunged into an open drain, having no safety railings, amid dense fog.

The couple is survived by two children.

The unions decided to protest outside DC offices on Tuesday at 3 pm, holding the State Election Commission and the district administration responsible for alleged negligence and violation of deployment norms.

They linked the deaths to alleged harassment caused by orders of the DC to register cases against teachers absent from election duty.

Following the incident, several teacher bodies at the Moga Civil Hospital and condemned the poll panel and the district administration. The unions alleged that the deaths were a result of administrative apathy and unsafe deployment practices.

Elementary Teachers’ Union president Surinder Kumar Sharma said teachers faced severe hardships during election duty due to poor planning and lack of safety measures.

He alleged that repeated representations demanding exemptions and better arrangements were ignored.

The union pointed out that no proper accommodation was provided at polling stations and that requests to exempt widows, divorced women, mothers of young children, pregnant women, seriously ill staff, and “couple cases” were disregarded.

Democratic Teachers’ Front president Vikram Dev said another teacher, Rajveer Kaur, who was going with her husband Malkit Singh for her election duty, fell in a dry river, due to which she suffered serious injuries and was undergoing treatment in Patiala.

The union demanded that the state government pay a compensation of Rs 2 crore to the family of the two teachers killed in the accident, and Rs 20 lakh to Rajveer Kaur.

Ferozepur cops told to book officials who skipped duty

Ferozepur: The Ferozepur administration has written to the police to register FIRs against the officials who did not turn up for poll duty. The Ghall Khurd Block Returning Officer (RO) has written a letter to the police, recommending the registration of FIRs against over 200 officials under Section 120 (breach of official duty) of the Punjab State Election Commission Act, 1994.

The election process was hampered due to the absence of these officials, he said.

In Ferozepur block too, the RO has asked the police to book around 220 officials who skipped the duty for no valid reason. A woman official, who did not show up for poll duty, said she did so fearing violence during the election. — OC