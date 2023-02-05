Teachers told to re-verify blue card holders

Malout/Muktsar, Feb 4
Though academic session is about to end, the Muktsar administration has asked a large number of teachers to re-verify blue card holders.
In such a situation, the teachers decided to boycott the orders issued by the administration.
“A large number of teachers have been told to re-verify blue card holders. Further, every teacher has to visit nearly 300 blue card households. How is this possible during the examination time? These orders have been sent by the tehsildar,” said Harry Bathla, chief, Elementary Teachers’ Union, Muktsar district.
He added that the situation was the same in Malout and Lambi. However, in Muktsar and Gidderbaha, just a few teachers were told to re-verify blue card holders.
District Education Officer Malkit Singh said, “As per my knowledge, just non-teaching staff is being engaged to re-verify blue card holders.” On the contrary, some teachers showed the orders sent to them.
