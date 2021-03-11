Teachers unhappy, demand 'transparent' transfer policy in Punjab

Bathinda, August 20
Raising concern over lack of transparency in the transfer policy, members of the 2,392 Master Cadre Teachers’ Union said despite posts lying vacant in their home districts, they were being coerced to work in remote areas.
Demanding transparency in the policy, especially regarding service in border areas, leaders said there was disappointment among members over being ignored by the successive governments.
In a press statement, Yudhjit Singh, a leader of the union, said, “In its poll manifesto, the AAP had promised that probation period for the master cadre would be reduced to one year. It also said teachers would be posted at or near their home stations. With support of the Democratic Teachers’ Union, we have been regularly taking up the matter with the higher authorities, but to no avail. Like previous governments, the AAP is walking the same path of staying indifferent to our demands.”
“Newly recruited teachers are being coerced to work under the revised (reduced) pay-scales of Centre and state government. We demand that the government must transfer teachers under the 2,392 master cadre to their home towns or nearby towns,” he said.
