Teachers want winter break extended

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 28

In view of the harsh winter and severe smog prevailing in the state, the ETT Teachers Union has demanded that winter holidays be extended. MGNREGS workers have also demanded a cut in their working hours as severe fog was affecting their domestic duties.

The ETT Teachers Union said normal life had been thrown out of gear by severe cold. Considering the terrible winter, the vacations should be extended at least by a week, the teachers body said.

A union member said that instead of opening the schools, teaching should be moved online for the safety of all. Describing their problems at a meeting in Dhinganwali village, MGNREGS workers unanimously said that they should be allowed to leave by 4 pm instead of 5 pm because in the harsh winter, they were facing difficulty in reaching home.

