Team fails to get house of Beant’s son vacated

Chandigarh, February 7
A team of the enforcement wing of the Estate Office today failed to get a house allotted to Tej Parkash Singh, son of former Chief Minister Beant Singh, vacated in Sector 5, here.
An official said security personnel deployed at the house resisted the move and the team had to return empty handed.
The SDM, Central, had last year issued an order to vacate the house.
