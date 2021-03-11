Team of PSPCL attacked, JE injured

Barnala, May 19
Some residents of Panch Kothe village allegedly attacked a team of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) today. The team had gone to the village to check power theft. A junior engineer (JE) has suffered injuries in the incident. A case has been registered.
