Teams assessing damaged fields, says Sangrur DC

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 8

Refuting the allegations of farmers regarding lack of proper assessment of damaged crops, Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said official teams have been visiting all villages affected by the rains.

The DC also said that if any farmer faces any problem, he/she could contact his office for quick redressal of their complaint.

“Along with our officers, I have been visiting the affected villages. According to the instructions, a special report will be prepared and sent to the government so that the compensation amount can be released to the farmers as soon as possible,” said the DC.

The DC inspected the fields affected by rain and hailstorm in Nihalgarh and Dhandyal villages of Dirba sub-division. He also visited Kanjhla and Punnawal villages of Dhuri sub-division on Friday.