Techie ‘fixes’ spy cameras in hotel bathrooms, held

The police have arrested a technician from Anandpur Sahib for allegedly installing spy cameras in bathrooms of a hotel.

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This came to light after the owner of a hotel discovered a spy camera concealed in a bathroom. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jashandeep Maan said electronic devices and other material seized from the accused had been sent for a forensic examination. “The forensic analysis will help determine whether the accused recorded or stored any objectionable footage and whether such material was shared or circulated,” he said.

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