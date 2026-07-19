Techie ‘fixes’ spy cameras in hotel bathrooms, held

The police have arrested a technician from Anandpur Sahib for allegedly installing spy cameras in bathrooms of a hotel.
Advertisement
This came to light after the owner of a hotel discovered a spy camera concealed in a bathroom. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jashandeep Maan said electronic devices and other material seized from the accused had been sent for a forensic examination. “The forensic analysis will help determine whether the accused recorded or stored any objectionable footage and whether such material was shared or circulated,” he said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement