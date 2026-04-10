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Home / Punjab / Technical snag delayed March salary, says Punjab Govt

Technical snag delayed March salary, says Punjab Govt

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:25 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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It has taken the state government nine days to disburse the salaries of thousands of its employees in the first month of the new financial year (2026-27). This when it is set to roll out its most ambitious scheme — Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana — from April 13, which entails a monthly payout of Rs 775 crore.

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Though the state government blames the delay in the disbursement of salary to a “technical glitch and inability of several departments to submit their salary bills on time”, the employees are livid. They say that while they were looking forward to get their pending Dearness Allowance dues, employees of various departments have received their salaries only on April 7 and today. The payment of salaries, pensions, interest on loans and repayment of loans is part of the committed liability of the state government.

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Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema told The Tribune that the delay in the release of salaries was on account of certain departments not submitting their salary bills with the state treasury on time. “There is no dearth of funds. We still have reserves of Rs 5,000 crore in the Treasury, after clearing all pending bills for the last financial year. I have issued strict instructions to all departments to submit their salary bills by this evening, so that all pending salaries are disbursed latest by Friday morning,” he said.

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Officials in the Finance Department said it was a historic practice by all departments to submit the March salary bills late in the Treasury, generally after the first week of April. This is because all bills of the previous financial year are cleared on March 31 and generally, the state government has availed an overdraft then. “But this was not the case this year. On March 31 alone, over 17,000 bills of 2025-26 were cleared by the Treasury, but we were not in overdraft and had Rs 5,000 crore in our kitty,” said a senior officer of the department.

Notably, the monthly salary and wage bill of the state government is Rs 3,260 crore.

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