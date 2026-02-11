Technical universities not to run pharma, health courses

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, has been made the controlling authority of pharmacy and healthcare courses in the state. Earlier, it was the Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training.

In a recent order, the Director of the Technical Education and Industrial Training has asked for the immediate transfer of health courses to the Faridkot university.

The IKG Punjab Technical University and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda, used to be the controlling universities under the Technical Education Department to run the courses. Dr Anshu Kataria, president, Punjab Unaided Colleges Association, sought withdrawal of the decision, saying it could affect the existing paramedical and pharmacy education system and pose financial challenges for the Bathinda and Jalandhar varsities.