Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

Chandigarh, September 27

The technology ecosystem is likely to get a boost in Punjab as the world’s fifth largest pure-play quality assurance (QA) and software testing company (Source: Nelson Hall) has announced that it will open a state-of-the-art innovation and delivery centre in Mohali. The proposed facility would generate direct employment for 3,000 people and indirect employment of over 5,000 people with an investment of Rs 160 crore in a phased manner.

Manish Gupta, founder and CEO of TestingXperts, said the IT company has planned one of the largest state-of-the-art buildings in IT City, Mohali, spread over an area of 2.17 acres with 3,00,000 sq ft of planned office space. “With establishment of this office, we will drive enormous opportunities in Mohali and tricity for software professionals, by adding more than 3,000 professionals in addition to the existing workforce of over 1,000 in Chandigarh,” he added. Manish, has his roots in Chandigarh and is an alumnus of Punjab Engineering College.

The company is operating in a niche market as most of the companies are focusing on development. In any large digital transformation programme, 60-65% cost and effort goes into design and development and approximately 35-40% goes into quality assurance (QA) and testing. While most of the companies in IT industry focus on the development services, TestingXperts has focused its efforts and investments into the QA and testing space.

From food, travel, media, entertainment, healthcare to banking, finance, telecom, retail, education — our lives are powered by digital software. And without testing this very software, the seamless running of the digital world will be a nightmare. So, the setting up operations in Mohali will go a long way in promoting tech ecosystem.

Dilip Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Investment Promotion, Information Technology and Industries, Punjab, said a major investment has been registered by TestingXperts in Mohali with a current investment of Rs 114 crore, which would increase the investment to Rs 160 crore in a phased manner.

