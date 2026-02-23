Tee Birds beat Shivalik Swingers to win golf league

Tee Birds won the Panchkula Golf League by posting a 4.5–2.5 (four wins, one defeat and one draw) victory over Shivalik Swingers at Panchkula Golf Club.

Advertisement

The singles were shared, with Col Rajiv Bahl winning with a margin of 2&1 for the Swingers and Brig HPS Dhillon winning the next game for the Birds with the same margin.

Advertisement

The decisive edge came in the four-ball better ball games. B Chandra Sekhar and Kulwinder Singh set the tone with a dominant winning margin of 5&3 win, followed by a 2&1 margin victory from Parminder Singh Sodhi and RK Meena.

Advertisement

Vivek Sharma and Rahul Batra added a hard fought 1-up win, while the Swingers secured one doubles contest 2-up and halved another. The Birds’ ability to convert key moments across the doubles ultimately sealed the championship.

Clubs on Flames secured third position by defeating Golfing Eagles in the playoff earlier in the day.

Advertisement

Dr Chander Shekhar Khare, handed over Tee Birds winning prize of 8 lakh, followed by the first runners-up Shivalik Swingers and second runners-up Clubs on Flames taking home 6 lakhs and 3 lakh, respectively.

As many as 16 teams comprising 16 players each competed in the second edition of the tournament.

The league phase was tested consistency through the individual Stableford format before transitioning into the fourball better ball matchplay structure for the knockouts, culminating in a gripping final that showcased both individual composure and collective execution.

VS Kundu, chairman of the organising committee, said, “The second season reflects the steady evolution of the Panchkula Golf League into a competitive and well-regarded team event.”

Col AS Dhillon (retd), general manager, Panchkula Golf Club, added, “The quality of competition witnessed this season was matched by the discipline and sporting spirit shown by all teams, making it a memorable edition for the club and participating members.”