Teen jumps into Sirhind canal

Ropar, February 23
A Class IX student jumped into Sirhind canal today. Sukhpreet’s father Harmanjeet Singh said his son was suffering from a skin disease. He said he was going to drop him to school when the latter jumped into the canal. A passer-by also jumped, but failed to rescue him. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Says the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern U...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...