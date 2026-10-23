Teen shot dead at dhaba in Jalalabad

A 19-year-old youth, the only son of his parents, was shot dead at a dhaba in Jalalabad Purbi village under the Dharmkot police sub-division, triggering controversy over the police response. While the police initially described the shooting as accidental, a complaint by the victim’s mother and mounting public pressure led to the registration of a murder case against the accused.

The deceased, Sandeep Singh, had been working at Karan Dhaba for nearly nine years to support his family. DSP Dharmkot Sukhwinder Singh initially claimed that Sandeep was at the eatery on Wednesday evening when his acquaintance, Bikramjit Singh, was handling a pistol that discharged accidentally, hitting Sandeep in the chest.

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The dhaba owner rushed Sandeep towards the Moga Civil Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries near Lohara Chowk on the way.

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Sandeep’s family disputed the police’s initial account, alleging that the shooting was deliberate and stemmed from a financial dispute. The family protested, demanding strict action and accusing the police of downplaying the killing.

In her statement to the police, Sandeep’s mother, Aman Kaur, alleged that her son had demanded money owed to him by Bikramjit. The demand reportedly led to a heated argument, following which the accused allegedly pulled out his firearm and shot Sandeep intentionally.

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Following the complaint, the Dharmkot police registered an FIR under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to murder, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

The police have seized the digital video recorder (DVR) connected to CCTV cameras installed at the dhaba for forensic examination. Sandeep’s body was shifted to the mortuary at Moga Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

According to the police, Bikramjit fled the scene after the shooting, and multiple raids are being conducted to apprehend him.

Sandeep’s death has left his family devastated. His father, Kuldip Singh, works as a manual labourer loading vehicles to sustain the household. Sandeep also contributed to supporting his parents and sister through his employment at the dhaba.