Teen thrashed, hung upside down from tree; panch held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 17

A panch of Choti Pal Nau village has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped an 18-year-old labourer, thrashed him and hung him upside down from a tree. The teenager’s fault? An acquaintance from his village had borrowed some money from the panch. The accused has been identified as Manveer.

A labourer working at Manveer’s fields had reportedly borrowed Rs 35,000 from him and had left the village. Unable to find him, Manveer kidnapped the victim and took him to Pal Kadim village.

He was beaten up and hung upside down from a tree with his legs tied. The boy, hailing from Bihar, underwent this ordeal for four to five hours. The boy’s eardrum ruptured and his legs got injured due to the torture.

After a video of the horrific incident went viral on social media, the Phillaur police booked the accused and one of his aides under Sections 323, 342, 363, 365, 385 and 34 of the IPC.

After tying up the boy, Manveer made a video call to his parents in Bihar. He threatened to kill the boy if the money was not sent to him. The hapless parents deposited the money in Manveer’s account. After receiving the money, he hid the victim at some secluded place. The police found the boy late on Sunday night. A medico-legal report was filed and he was admitted to ta hospital from where he has been discharged.

Sukhwinder Pal Singh, in-charge, Apra police station, said, “The youth was working as a labourer in fields owned by Ajmer Singh. The boy’s eardrum has been ruptured and his feet bear rope marks.”