Teenager dies by suicide after parents 'stopped him from using mobile phone' in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Jalandhar, June 29
A 17-year-old boy, identified as Karanveer Singh, was found dead by suicide at his residence in the Model Town locality here on Saturday morning. The teenager hanged himself from a ceiling fan.
Initial reports suggested that Karanveer’s death was linked to his addiction to the game PUBG. His parents had allegedly restricted his phone usage to curb his gaming habits, leading to this extreme act in a fit of anger. However, police officials have dismissed these claims as rumours.
According to information procured, Karanveer’s father is a senior lineman officer at a private company. His mother is a homemaker. At the time of the incident, his father was at work. His mother was out on an errand.
SHO Sahil Chaudhary, Division Number 6, said that according to Karanveer’s parents, the teenager had been suffering from an illness for over six months and had stopped attending school for the past four months. He reportedly spent most of his time at home on his mobile phone, despite his parents’ repeated attempts to limit his phone usage for health reasons.
“Karanveer took this extreme step when no one was at home this morning,” said Chaudhary, adding that they have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
The body has been sent for postmortem at the Civil Hospital.
