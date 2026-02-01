DT
Home / Punjab / Tehsildar registers Ldh properties in Fatehgarh Sahib, suspended

Tehsildar registers Ldh properties in Fatehgarh Sahib, suspended

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:45 AM Feb 13, 2026 IST
Representational photo.
The Punjab Government on Thursday suspended Khamano Tehsildar Ramandeep Kaur with immediate effect for violating the rules by registering property deeds pertaining to Ludhiana district in Fatehgarh Sahib.

The suspension was ordered by Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner Revenue Anurag Verma on the basis of an inquiry report submitted by the Fatehgarh Sahib Deputy Commissioner.

The action came following a formal complaint received on February 10. “The government acted within no time after the inquiry confirmed serious lapses,” an official said.

According to the suspension order, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the tehsildar was found to have registered conveyance deeds of properties located in Ludhiana district at Khamano in Fatehgarh Sahib despite the clear territorial jurisdiction prescribed under the Registration Act and related revenue instructions.

The order terms it as “gross misconduct and dereliction of duty”, warranting immediate suspension pending disciplinary proceedings.

The Deputy Commissioner’s inquiry report, forwarded to Verma on Thursday, details how multiple deeds relating to Ludhiana properties were entertained and registered at Khamano, bypassing jurisdictional checks.

The DC attached relevant records and the tehsildar’s explanation with the inquiry, concluding that the violations were prima facie established and recommending strict action.

