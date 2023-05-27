Telecast Gurbani on Youtube channel: Warring to SGPC

Chandigarh, May 26
Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday appealed to the SGPC chief to telecast Gurbani free of cost on organisation’s own YouTube channel instead of giving its exclusive telecast rights to only one private TV channel.
“It should be the sangat’s choice from where it wants to access the Gurbani, but it is the duty of the organisation to make sure that all channels pick the telecast directly from the SGPC’s official handle/channel,” he said.
The PCC president also said the SGPC chief must refrain from supporting a family’s viewpoint and should not give ‘exclusive’ rights to a single channel belonging to the same family.
