Temperatures hover above normal in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, February 19
The minimum temperatures hovered above normal in the states of Haryana and Punjab on Sunday.
For the past few days, both states have registered a rise in their maximum temperatures, according to MeT department. The minimum temperature in Chandigarh settled at 14.2 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 13.4 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 11.2 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani recorded a minimum of 12.6 degrees Celsius.
In the neighbouring Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 13.1 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 11.7 degrees Celsius, Patiala 12.7 degrees C, Pathankot 14.6 degrees C while Mohali's minimum settled at 16 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperatures hovered a few notches above normal in most places on Saturday as well.
Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius. Hisar's maximum settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius while Karnal recorded a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius.
Narnaul, Rohtak and Ambala recorded respective maximum temperatures of 28.5 degrees Celsius, 26.3 degrees Celsius and 26.4 degrees Celsius.
Amritsar recorded a maximum of 27.3 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 27.4 degrees Celsius, Patiala 26.7 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 28 degrees Celsius while Mohali recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rs 2,000 crore deal to ‘purchase’ Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut; Shinde camp dismisses allegation
EC on Friday recognised Shinde-led faction as real Shiv Sena...
Strong Opposition unity impossible without strong Congress: Party's big signal to non-BJP camp on 85th AICC Plenary eve
Says 85th Plenary Session will discuss Opposition unity plan...
CBI defers Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia’s questioning in excise policy case
Manish Sisodia had sought a week’s time to join the probe
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: ‘Seven-Star’ Jadeja helps India beat Australia by 6 wickets in 2nd Test
Hosts go 2-0 up in series; 3rd Test to be played in Indore f...
Four killed, 17 injured as Bolero hits bus from rear on Sangrur-Patiala road
The Bolero was on its way from Patiala to Moga