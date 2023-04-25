Tempers flare after 'sacrilege' at Morinda

Tribune News Service

Morinda, April 24

Tempers ran high after a local Sikh youth assaulted priests and then committed “sacrilege” at a gurdwara here today. The accused, Jasbir Singh (36), a local resident, jumped over the railing of the sanctum sanctorum while wearing shoes and started hitting the priests present there.

According to information, the accused, who is an electrician, also threw the holy book away.

CM promises action Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted that no one involved in such incident would be spared.

Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi also reached the spot and demanded fair inquiry and strict action against the accused in all such incidents.

According to witnesses, Jasbir jumped inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib around 1 pm and started hitting the two priests sitting there. Enraged devotees overpowered him and started thrashing him. Later, a few persons intervened, after which he was handed over to the police.

The police said a case had been registered against the accused.

The markets of the town were closed and a large number of people staged a dharna in front of the police station demanding strict action against him. A mob also targeted the house of the accused in the presence of cops, though no family member was present inside.

Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the police were taking all steps to maintain law and order and action would be taken against the accused. The motive of the accused behind the crime was yet to be ascertained, he said.

Despite the repeated assurances by the police to take strict action in the case, the protesters were continuing their dharna till the filing of the report.