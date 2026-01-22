DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Temple attack case: NIA searches 10 locations in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur

Incriminating material, including mobile phones, digital devices and documents, seized during searches

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:45 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 10 locations in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur districts as part of its ongoing probe into the 2025 Amritsar temple grenade attack case.

Incriminating material, including mobile phones, digital devices and documents, were seized during the searches.

An explosion had occurred outside the Thakur Dwara Sanatan Temple at Khandwala along the Sher Shah Road in Amritsar on March 14 last year.

The attack was allegedly carried out on the directions of foreign-based handlers, the NIA probe had revealed. The foreign-based handlers had been recruiting and funding individuals in India to carry out grenade attacks, it said.

The anti-terror agency, after taking over the probe from the state police in the case, had found that the grenade was hurled at the temple by Vishal and Gursidak.

While Vishal has been arrested by the NIA, Gursidak has already died. The duo had received explosives from Sharanjeet Kumar of Qadian, Batala, who had fled to Jharkhand/Bihar, from where he was subsequently arrested by the NIA in September.

Sharanjeet, who had received consignments of explosives and grenades from foreign-based handlers, had also concealed three hand grenades and one pistol, which were later seized by the NIA from a location in Gurdaspur district.

