Bodhi temple constructed on site of historical gurdwara related to Guru Nanak in Arunachal: SGPC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

Criticising the construction of a Bodhi temple at the site of the historic Gurdwara Taposthan in Mechukha, Arunachal Pradesh, the SGPC has sought immediate intervention by the offices of the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the National Commission of Minorities to restore the site to its original form.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said this was a clear violation of Article 25 of the Constitution.

“Already we are contesting several cases related to usurping of gurdwaras on one pretext or the other. Now, a new issue has been created for the Sikh community to erase its footprint in the remote north-eastern part of the country,” he said.

He said the BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, recently released photographs of his visit to different parts of the state on social media on April 8. These photographs clearly showed that a historic Sikh religious site was changed into a place of another religion. He said references were available in the Sikh history that Guru Nanak Dev had visited Mechukha during one of his ‘Udasis’.

