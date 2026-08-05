Ten Faridkot jail inmates booked over mobile phone security breach

Police have registered a case against 10 undertrial prisoners lodged at the Central Modern Jail in Faridkot following a security breach involving the recovery of a mobile phone and damage to a prison CCTV camera.

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According to jail authorities, officials recovered a mobile phone during a routine search and surveillance operation inside the barracks. The device was being shared among the 10 inmates. The accused had also deliberately damaged a CCTV camera installed inside the prison in an attempt to evade surveillance.

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The investigation revealed that all 10 inmates were using a single shared mobile phone to communicate with people outside the jail, while attempting to conceal their activities by disabling the camera feed.

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Following a complaint by the jail administration, the local police registered a fresh FIR against all 10 inmates. Further investigation is underway to determine how the mobile phone was smuggled into the prison.