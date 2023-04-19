 Tenders yet to be allotted, auction of wheat at Fazilka grain market remains suspended : The Tribune India

Tenders yet to be allotted, auction of wheat at Fazilka grain market remains suspended

Hefty amount being paid for quick movement of stock in Jalalabad

Bags of wheat stacked in the open at Fazilka grain market on Tuesday. Tribune Photo



Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, April 18

The auction of wheat remained suspended in the Fazilka grain market for the second day today.

Reason: Shortage of space as the lifting is yet to begin due to a delay in allotting the tenders.

According to official sources 1,22,830 metric tonnes of wheat had arrived in the district until Monday evening. Out of this, 1,05,681 MT has been procured by government agencies, but only 8,242 MT has been lifted. The position is the worst at the Fazilka grain market, where according to official sources, the arrival of 44,121 MT wheat had been recorded and 33,207 MT had been sold. But not a single grain had been lifted and as a result, big heaps can be seen lying in the open.

Fazilka Arhtiya Association president Davinder Sachdeva was anguished over the dismal situation despite the claims of the government of hassle-free procurement. He said that even after 18 days of commencement of the procurement process, no proper arrangements had been made to allot tenders on time. He said there was no space to unload the wheat and they had decided to stay away from the procurement.

District Food and Supply Controller (DFSC) Raj Rishi Mehra said the firm which was allotted the lifting tenders earlier had backed out and fresh tenders were being allotted. He claimed that procurement would soon start in the Fazilka grain market.

On the other hand, the situation at the Jalalabad grain market has also not been ideal as some of the commission agents have had to pay over Rs 2,000 per truckload of 380 bags (each bag weighing 50 kg) as “dalla” to the truck operators for quick movement of stock lying in the open.

They have allegedly been paying the amount to expedite the lifting due to the shortage of space and inclement weather prevailing in the area. A leading commission agent of Jalalabad said that thousands of his bags, which had been sold, were lying in the open as he did not offer any amount to the truck operators.

Jalalabad Arhtiya Association president Kaptan Chhabra said the commission agents should not offer any commission to the truck operators. He also condemned the introduction of the GPS system on trucks, which was allegedly causing the delay in the lifting process.

DFSC Mehra said they would investigate the allegation that the truck operators were demanding commission.

Wheat procurement

Tuesday’s arrival           8.48 LMT

Total arrival                  39.82 LMT

Tuesday’s purchase       8.49 LMT

Total purchase              36.02 LMT

Unsold                            3.80 LMT

Lifted                              6.69 LMT

Unlifted                         29.33 LMT

