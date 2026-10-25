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Home / Punjab / Tennis body treasurer faces heat in Punjab

Tennis body treasurer faces heat in Punjab

Punjab body to vote for his removal from PSLTA for 'misappropriation, siphoning' of funds

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Vinayak Padmadeo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:37 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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With the elections for the new executive body round the corner, things are getting heated within the All India Tennis Association (AITA). On Sunday, the Punjab State Lawn Tennis Association (PSLTA) announced plans to remove its secretary Dinesh Arora for alleged “misappropriation and siphoning of association’s funds”.

The PSLTA has called an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on October 31, to vote on the motion to remove him from the post.

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Arora interestingly is the sitting treasurer in the interim committee of the AITA, and is likely to fight for an important post in the elections that will be held on November 27.

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PSLTA finance secretary Deepak Mittal had raised concerns, regarding routing of receipts through third parties and non-production of complete financial records. Furthermore, a written complaint has also been submitted to the Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, seeking a full investigation.

Arora was unavailable for comments, however, a source who is in the know of the issue, said these things will happen since election is around the corner.

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“These things will come up now because the election is happening. It is a way to force people out of the election,” he said.

Senior vice president Karanbir Singh Osahan, who has called the EGM, said it was being done to restore transparency in the state body.

“The concerns raised by office-bearers need to be addressed seriously and through the proper institutional process. Our priority is to restore confidence in the Association and ensure that its functioning remains focused on the development of tennis across Punjab,” he said.

The EGM will also vote on a proposed independent forensic audit.

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