Tension in Baghapurana as suicide case triggers road blockade, protestors threat self-immolation

Four days after the alleged suicide of an 18-year-old youth in Malke village, police in Moga district found themselves grappling with a volatile situation as many protesters threatened self-immolation in the main chowk of Baghapurana town on Saturday.

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Tension flared when members of a girl’s family, along with a large number of their relatives, blocked the Kotkapura–Moga road at the main chowk in Baghapurana.

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The protesters, some carrying petrol bottles, threatened self-immolation while demanding cancellation of an FIR registered against them for abetment of suicide.

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The developments follow the death of Jashanpreet Singh, whose body was found hanging from a tree in a field in Malke village on April 13.

A resident of Burj Harika in Faridkot, Jashanpreet was the only son of his parents and an aspirant for police job, frequently visited Malke for physical training.

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After his death, the youth’s family and relatives staged a protest outside the Smalsar police station, alleging that members of a girl’s family had forced him to take the extreme step. They claimed the boy was in a relationship with the girl and was allegedly harassed or pressured by her family.

Acting on the complaint, the Smalsar police registered a case of abetment to suicide against some members of the girl’s family on Friday.

In response, the accused family, backed by community members, launched a counter-protest in Baghapurana, terming the allegations baseless and claiming they were being falsely implicated. They warned of mass self-immolation if the FIR was not withdrawn.

The standoff between the two families has put the police in a delicate position, with tensions running high in the area. Officers rushed to the spot and attempted to defuse the situation, especially as protesters sat on the road holding petrol-filled bottles.

Station House Officer of Smalsar police station, Mangal Singh, said efforts were underway to pacify the protesters. “We are assuring them that a thorough and fair investigation will be conducted before any further legal action is taken,” he said.