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Home / Punjab / Tents cover heaps of garbage amid strike in Faridkot

Tents cover heaps of garbage amid strike in Faridkot

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 07:35 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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A tent erected on the roadside in Faridkot to hide garbage.
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With the sanitation strike in Faridkot entering its 40th day and garbage piling up across the town, managements of several gurdwaras on Thursday erected roadside tents to conceal foul-smelling heaps ahead of the arrival of the Miri Piri Khalsa March.

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Organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to mark Miri Piri Diwas, the march began at Sri Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar on July 24 and is scheduled to culminate at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, on August 3.

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The procession is expected to reach Faridkot this evening and halt overnight at Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan Sahib in the heart of the town.

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No sanitation work has been carried out in the town since June 20 due to the ongoing strike by safai karamcharis, leaving heaps of garbage along roads and in market areas. To keep the waste out of sight along the procession route, gurdwara managements erected tents and sprinkled lime powder over the garbage to reduce the stench.

This is the second attempt in recent days to hide the mounting waste. Three days ago, the district administration and the Municipal Council, Faridkot, covered several garbage heaps along the route with polythene sheets. However, heavy rain on Tuesday tore the sheets apart, exposing the garbage once again and leaving waste strewn across the roads.

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Residents said the temporary measures whether polythene sheets or roadside tents only reveal the administration’s failure to resolve the sanitation crisis, even as it sought to present a cleaner picture before thousands of devotees expected to participate in the religious procession.

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