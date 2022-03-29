Tepid response to Bharat Bandh

In Bathinda, farmers’ unions extended support to the Bharat Bandh call by government employees against Union Government policies
The bandh had little impact as work in almost all government and private offices continued unhindered
Members of the Punjab UT Employees and Pensioners’ Joint Front protested for two hours and then resumed work
In Amritsar, health employees, including contractual ones, also protested, demanding regular jobs. TNS
PSUs in private hands
The Centre has been handing over PSUs to corporate houses. The amendments to labour laws will push people into poverty. Darshan Maur, union leader
