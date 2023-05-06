Terror module busted in Tarn Taran, 1 held

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, May 5

The police claim to have busted a module linked with Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, and Satbir, alias Satta, with the arrest of their operative. The police also recovered 10 pistols from his possession, said Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, SSP, Tarn Taran here on Friday. Both Landa and Satta are on the list of wanted terrorists and are believed to be based abroad.

The SSP said the arrested accused had been identified as Gurbhej Singh, alias Bheja, of Dhun Dhai Wala village (Tarn Taran). The accused has a criminal background and was recently released from Goindwal Sahib Central Jail.

The police have also nominated Sukhdeep Singh, alias Sukh, of Chheharta in Amritsar; Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa Harike; Satnam Singh, alias Satta Naushehra; Yadwinder Singh, alias Yada; and Baaghi Singh in the FIR.

SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said that acting on information that the accused Gurbhej was coming on a motorcycle after retrieving pistols along with magazines from a location pinpointed by Landa and Satta, police teams from Tarn Taran district promptly laid a trap and arrested him on Thursday night. Police teams impounded his Platina motorcycle and recovered a bag containing 10 pistols, including seven of .32 bore and three of .30 bore, from his possession.

SSP Chauhan said that Gurbhej Bheja along with his other associate, identified as Sukhdeep Singh, alias Sukh, who is currently lodged in Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, had conspired to receive firearms on the instructions of Landa and Satta to carry out criminal activities, including killings in the state.

He said as per preliminary investigations, the accused Bheja was in desperate need of money and was lured by gangsters to work for them. Bheja was also in touch with Yadwinder Yada and Germany-based Baaghi Singh, he said, adding that the role of both the persons are being probed.

A case has been registered under Section 25(6) and 25(7) of the Arms Act and Section 387 and 120-B of the IPC .