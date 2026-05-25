Hours after the murder of ASI Joga Singh, a poster attributed to the obscure outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH) surfaced on social media on Sunday evening, claiming responsibility for the act. It also issued fresh threats to security personnel and government officials.

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The outfit also announced that a video related to the killing would soon be released online.

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The same organisation had earlier this year claimed responsibility for killing two cops in the Dorangla area of Gurdaspur. The authenticity of the poster was yet to be verified.

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SSP Suhail Qasim Mir said the police were looking into all aspects in the case.

The terror outfit allegedly claimed that its “Al-Burak squad” carried out the attack. The statement warned of more such attacks on police personnel, Army personnel and intelligence officials across various regions.

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Following the murder, the police have launched a massive search operation in and around the Majitha belt to trace the attackers.