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Home / Punjab / Punjab ASI's murder: Terror outfit claims responsibility, warns of more attacks

Punjab ASI's murder: Terror outfit claims responsibility, warns of more attacks

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:05 AM May 25, 2026 IST
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Hours after the murder of ASI Joga Singh, a poster attributed to the obscure outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH) surfaced on social media on Sunday evening, claiming responsibility for the act. It also issued fresh threats to security personnel and government officials.

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The outfit also announced that a video related to the killing would soon be released online.

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The same organisation had earlier this year claimed responsibility for killing two cops in the Dorangla area of Gurdaspur. The authenticity of the poster was yet to be verified.

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SSP Suhail Qasim Mir said the police were looking into all aspects in the case.

The terror outfit allegedly claimed that its “Al-Burak squad” carried out the attack. The statement warned of more such attacks on police personnel, Army personnel and intelligence officials across various regions.

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Following the murder, the police have launched a massive search operation in and around the Majitha belt to trace the attackers.

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