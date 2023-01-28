Terrorist Dalla’s aide nabbed after encounter with police

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 27

A gangster, Jagtar Singh, alias Jagga, a resident of Ferozepur, suffered a bullet injury in an exchange of fire with the Jagraon police on Thursday near Kothe Khanjuran village.

It has been alleged that Jagga along with his accomplice had come to collect extortion money from a Jagraon-based businessman on behalf of Arsh Dalla.

Dalla has been declared a ‘designated terrorist’ by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap. On seeing the police team, Jagga fired at them and in retaliation, the police personnel also opened fire. As a result, Jagga suffered a bullet injury on his foot. He was arrested, but his aide managed to escape on a motorcycle.

According to sources, the businessman had been receiving calls from international number and the caller posing as gangster Dalla had been demanding Rs 20 lakh extortion money. The victim convinced the caller that he could only pay Rs 1.5 lakh due to his financial compulsions.

The moment the businessman handed over the money, the police party started chasing the accused and an encounter broke out.

Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Harjeet Singh said preliminary probe suggested that the extortion calls were made by Dalla and his aides.

He said they had registered attempt to murder and extortion case against Dalla, Jagga, gangsters Manpreet Peeta and Amrik Singh, both based in Manila. The SSP said raids were on to nab Jagga’s accomplice.

It is pertinent to mention that Dalla had also claimed responsibility of murdering Jagraon-based electrician Paramjit Singh on January 4. After the incident, an alleged audio message of gangster Peeta had gone viral in which he stated that he and Dalla were not aware about the extortion and the nabbed person was not a gangster.