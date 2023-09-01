Thaw in Governor, CM ties?

Chandigarh, August 31
The relations between Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seem to be thawing, with both sides beginning to soften their tone against each other.
soften stance
- The Governor praised the state government on National Sports Day
- The CM too has started responding to letters sent to his office by Purohit
The Governor, who had last week threatened to recommend President’s rule in the state, praised the state government on National Sports Day earlier this week. He did not take any media queries on his relations with the CM. Rather, he remarked that in all aspects, Punjab was the number one state.
Likewise, CM Mann too has started responding to the letters to his office by Purohit. Official sources confirmed that replies to the six letters written by the Governor were being prepared and being sent one by one. The state government wants to send replies to all six letters within a week.
The Governor has written 16 letters to the CM.
