As I travel across India, speaking to educators, parents and students, I'm struck by the paradox surrounding the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum. On the one hand, the IB is recognised globally for its academic rigour, holistic approach and emphasis on critical thinking. On the other hand, it's often misunderstood, misrepresented and underappreciated in India.

Let's start with the most common misconception that the IB is only for the elite, that it's a curriculum reserved for the privileged few. Nothing could be further from the truth. Take, for example, the Mahatma Gandhi International School in Gujarat, India. This school offers a high-quality IB education at a very low fee, making it accessible to students from diverse backgrounds. Despite its affordable price tag, the school boasts an impressive track record of academic excellence, with students going on to attend top universities worldwide.

Another myth that needs busting is that the IB is not recognised by Indian universities. This is simply not true. The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has officially recognised the IB diploma as equivalent to the CBSE, ICSE and other Indian boards. In fact, many Indian universities offer scholarships and preferential admission to IB students, recognising the value of their education.

But what's often overlooked is the deep resonance between traditional Indian values and the IB learner profile. The IB learner profile values align with traditional Indian values. "inquirers" resonate with "jigyasa" (curiosity), while "reflective" echoes "atma-chintana" (self-reflection) and "open-minded" align with "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family), promoting acceptance and inclusivity. "Risk-takers" align with "saha" (courage), celebrated in Indian mythology. The IB emphasis on community service and social responsibility reflects "seva" (selfless service), an essential aspect of the Indian culture. This alignment enables Indian students to connect with their heritage while developing essential 21st-century skills.

As we move forward in this rapidly changing world, we need an education system that prepares students for the complexities, uncertainties and opportunities of the 21st century. The IB offers us that system. It's a curriculum that values creativity, critical thinking and collaboration. It's a curriculum that recognises the importance of emotional intelligence, social responsibility and environmental sustainability.

